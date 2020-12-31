The death of Rudy Arguello-Rios occurred during a brawl outside the Mariscos El Rey 2 Restaurant in Aurora, Colo.

Woman Accused of Refusing to Pay for Restaurant Food Allegedly Killed Teen Who Defended Server

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting an 18-year-old man to death during a large brawl in the parking lot of an Aurora, Colo., restaurant, PEOPLE confirms.

Jacqueline De Paz, 28, was charged Friday with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Rudy Arguello-Rios outside the Mariscos El Rey 2 Restaurant.

According to an Aurora police press release, De Paz was among a group of seven people who threatened to leave the eatery without paying — allegedly complaining to their server that their food was cold because of an opened door and the restaurant's outdoor vents.

Witnesses told investigators an argument between the guests and the server erupted inside the restaurant before spilling into the parking lot, according to police.

The server followed the patrons outside, demanding they pay the bill and threatening to call 911, say police.

The argument got physical when the women in the group allegedly confronted the server after she started taking pictures of their cars and license plates, say police.

It was at that point that customers from a nearby table exited the restaurant to come to the server's defense. According to police, the brawl splintered into two groups: women fighting women, and men fighting men.

According to police, one witness described seeing Arguello-Rios being attacked and knocked to the ground. Another witness recalled to police that, in the same instant, De Paz allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed at the crowd. Police say Arguello-Rios noticed this, and "stood up and ran toward" De Paz to try and take the gun away from her.

Witnesses reported hearing a gun go off. Arguello-Rios, witnesses said, didn't speak a word to his alleged killer, and was unarmed at the time of the shooting, police say.

Arguello-Rios was rushed to the Medical Center of Aurora where he later died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police allege De Paz and the rest of the group fled the area immediately after the shooting.

Court documents show De Paz, who had her first court appearance Monday, is also charged with felony menacing. She's yet to enter a plea to the charges against her, and information on her lawyer was not immediately available.

She remains in jail, held on a $1 million bond, and has a preliminary hearing set for January 28, 2021.