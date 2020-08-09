Among the 20 attendees injured includes a female police officer who is currently in critical condition

D.C. Teen, 17, Killed and at Least 20 Others Injured After Shooting at Apparent Block Party

A teenager was killed and at least 20 others were injured in a shooting at an apparent block party in Washington D.C. early Sunday.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a press briefing that police are searching for multiple gunmen who opened fire on hundreds gathered around 33rd St. and Dubois Place SE.

Christopher Brown, 17, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. As of Sunday morning, Brown is the sole fatality from the shooting.

Among the 20 attendees injured, all of whom were adults, includes a female police officer who is currently in critical condition.

Newsham said a dispute allegedly broke out at the event and multiple weapons were “produced” as a result.

“We have at least three shooters because we have at least three separate locations where ... where gunshots were fired,” Newsham said. “And it’s my understanding that the shots went off simultaneously.”

Newsham also confirmed that the large gathering, which did not have a permit, was dangerous to be held with that many people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "There were not sufficient officers to be able to move a crowd of that size," he said.

During the press briefing, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that the shooters “had no regard for human life."

“It’s very important that as a community we have zero tolerance for this activity, that we support the Metropolitan Police Department when they’re going to have to make very difficult decisions in breaking up these events,” Bowser said.

Bowser also warned that residents can be jailed if they violate the city's coronavirus law, which restricts gatherings of more than 50 people.