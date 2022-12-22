After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man has lost his life in this way."

The mayor also noted he was "extremely troubled by the young age of those accused and by the number of people allegedly involved in this murder."

Sunday's "swarming attack" happened around 12:17 a.m. in the University Avenue and York Street area of the city, Toronto Police said on Tuesday.

The victim, a city resident whose name has not yet been released, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead soon afterward.

"Emergency medical services were flagged down by a group of individuals who reported an assault," Detective Sgt. Terry Browne of the Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit said during a Tuesday press conference.

After the attack, eight teen girls — three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds — were arrested nearby, police said. Browne said a number of weapons were recovered from the scene. The girls' names have not been released.

The victim had moved into the city's shelter system in late fall after experiencing some "hard luck," per Browne. Friends from the shelter told local outlets he didn't live there anymore but was visiting someone at the shelter when the attack occurred.

Ken Webber, a friend of the victim's told CTV News Toronto that the victim was outside with another friend before the stabbing. "They were sitting on a bench, sipping booze out of a mickey and having a cigarette," Webber told the outlet.

Webber alleged the teens approached the victim and the other friend and tried to steal their alcohol, which prompted the altercation. The victim's friend corroborated this, telling Global News she was with him when the alleged assault happened and that the victim was defending her as the teens tried to take her liquor.

"I saw everything," the friend told the news channel. "He [tried to] stop them, 'leave her alone,' and they [stabbed him] and [he was] bleeding."

"I saw the aftermath of the attack. I saw [the girls] standing outside the Union Station stairwell there, arguing, screaming and yelling," Webber told CTV News.

Roberto Sanchez, who works at a nearby restaurant, told CTV News that the victim was kind. "He was friendly. He was generous. He was a kind-hearted person ... For those youths to do that to him — it's heart-wrenching. I can't believe it," he said.

Browne said the girls "met each other through social media" and had "come from varying parts of the city." He said it was unclear why they chose to meet that night.

He also said the girls were believed to have had another "aggressive altercation" earlier that same night.

"My thoughts are with this [victim's] friends and all those who knew him as they mourn his loss," Mayor John Tory tells PEOPLE. "Acts of violence like this are unacceptable and the Toronto Police have my full support as they ... work to hold accountable those who would do such a terrible thing."

Toronto Police tell PEOPLE, "We don't have any updates to provide at this time. Once next-of-kin are notified, we will provide the name of the victim via news release."

The suspects remain in custody and will appear in court again on Dec. 29. It's unclear whether they have issued pleas or retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crime to call 416-808-7400, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).