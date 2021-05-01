Teen Girl Found Dead 3 Weeks After Being Kidnapped in South Carolina: Police

Sanaa Amenhotep had been missing for three weeks when her body was found in a wooded area in Lexington County, S.C., authorities said

A 15-year-old girl was found dead in South Carolina on Thursday.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Thursday morning that one juvenile male had been arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection with Sanaa's disappearance.

On Friday, Lexington County officials announced that another suspect — 18-year-old Treveon Nelson, was arrested and is expected to face murder charges. He is also expected to be charged with kidnapping in Richland County.

Another juvenile female was also arrested in Lexington County, though she was not identified and the charges against her were not detailed.

Lexington County Coroner ruled Sanaa's death a homicide Friday, according to News19. The 15-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Lott said that Sanaa's mother had reported her missing on April 5 after she left with an "acquaintance" and didn't return.

Investigators allege that at some point on the night she disappeared, Sanaa likely voluntarily chose to spend time with the two males, but the situation then turned into a kidnapping, Lott said.

Lott said investigators believe she was killed the same night that she was kidnapped, or soon after.

"I can't tell you how tragic and sad this case is, to lose a 15-year-old like we lost this one," Lott added. "Unfortunately we didn't bring her home the way we wish that we could."

Police did not say what the relationship between the two men was or how they might have known Sanaa. However, Lott said Thursday that "there is gang-related activity that's connected with this case."

In a Facebook post Thursday Sanaa's father, Sharif Malik Amenhotep, mourned the loss of his daughter, writing: "My first heir Sanaa Mahari Amenhotep I can't believe she gone from us."

In another post he wrote, "I'm sorry Princess I didn't protect u"

He continued, "I promise u will never ever leave my heart or mind I cherish all 15 years of your life u spent with me.'