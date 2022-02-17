The teen allegedly tried using a prank website to order a hit on her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend

Baton Rouge Girl, 14, Is Allegedly Caught Trying to Rent a Hitman to Kill Ex on Valentine's Day

Authorities in Louisiana are crediting a prank website for preventing a teen boy's murder in Baton Rouge this week.

On Monday — Valentine's Day — a 14-year-old girl found the website RentAHitman.com and ordered a hit on her ex-boyfriend, also 14, according to a statement from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The teen, whose name has not been released due to her age, was arrested after an administrator of the website alerted authorities of her request, per the statement. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of solicitation for murder.

It is unclear if the arrestee has entered a plea to the charge against her or retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

This isn't the first time Rent-A-Hitman has cooperated with authorities to help detain people soliciting murders.

Despite its satirical website descriptions — including a clause claiming that all clients' information is protected under the "Hitman Information Privacy & Protection Act of 1964" — the site's webmaster told ABC 7 News that he's received hundreds of requests since starting the site, preventing an estimated 150 murders as of November.