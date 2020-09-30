Autumn Cannady was shot and killed a month before her 19th birthday

Teen, 18, Is Fatally Shot at Okla. Party Where People Were Drinking and Playing with Guns

An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed last weekend at a party in Oklahoma after a reveler allegedly began playing with guns, the sheriff’s office confirms to PEOPLE.

Autumn Cannady was at a gathering Saturday night outside of Okmulgee, Sgt. Aaron Swayze of the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE.

"There was a small party of probably less than about 10 people," he says. "Some of the people had been drinking."

"The person we arrested, Marcus Patterson, began playing with a firearm, and in doing so, he discharged the firearm, striking her in the head."

Cannady was rushed to a hospital in Tulsa, where she was pronounced dead, Sgt. Swayze says.

Patterson, 19, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder.

No other arrests were made.

Patterson is being held in the Okmulgee County Jail.

He has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Cannady's family is devastated.

“In the early morning of Sept. 27, 2020, Autumn Cannady was tragically murdered a month before her 19th birthday,” the teen’s mother, Michele Cannady, wrote in a GoFundMe she set up to defray funeral costs.

"Nothing could have ever prepared our family for this.”

Because Autumn’s family lives in New Mexico, her mother set up the GoFundMe to help the family “bring her back to lay her to rest in Carlsbad, N.M.,” her mother wrote.

In a touching Facebook post, family friend Hannay Melendez paid tribute to the teen, who she met as a baby at the church nursery her family attended.

"For years Autumn would be my little helper, she just loved babies & little ones!" Melendez wrote. "She was a shinning (sic) star.

"She was the best Teacher assistant we could ask for. I loved working at Riverside Elementary, I got the biggest hugs from her every day, even when she was a 'cool' 5th grader," she wrote.

"She had so much love & pride for her family! She was such a proud Big Sister! And a mommy's girl!