Virginia Teen Fatally Shot in High School Parking Lot After Varsity Basketball Game
The teen died after shots were fired following an altercation in the school's parking lot, police say
A teen boy was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Virginia high school following "some type of altercation," police say.
On Tuesday, after a basketball game at Menchville High School in Newport News, shots were fired and a young man was struck, Newport News Police Department confirmed in a press release.
Officers then arrived on the scene and performed CPR on the victim, but he died shortly after.
According to WAVY-TV, the Menchville High School varsity basketball team was playing against rival Woodside High School the night of the shooting.
At this time, the identity of the victim has not been made public, and it is unclear if he was a player in the game or a student at either school.
Witness Orlando Vincent opened up about the incident, telling WAVY-TV he heard the "pop" sound of a gun while leaving the game.
"It was moments later we saw the large police response," Vincent told the news outlet. "It's sad you can't even go to a basketball game."
Both Woodside High School and Menchville High School were closed Wednesday due to the shooting, the news outlet added.
As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.