Teen Dies 10 Days After Pack of Dogs Mauls Her as She Returned Home From Picking Up Purse

Image zoom Adrieanna O'Shea, 19, of Tennessee Facebook

A 19-year-old Tennessee woman who was mauled by a pack of dogs last month after retrieving her purse from a Knox County home died on Friday, 10 days after the attack.

On Aug. 23, Adrieanna O’ Shea of Maryville, had gone to a home in South Knox County to pick up her purse, which she’d left behind during a visit the night before, the unidentified resident of the home told authorities, according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by the Knoxville Sentinel.

Shortly after O’Shea left, the resident said she heard the terrified girl scream, “No, Boscoe,” and then a piercing, “Help me!”

The resident raced to the door and saw a pack of five dogs owned by a neighbor tearing at her and throwing her in the air, the report says.

O’Shea “continued to scream and cry for help as the dogs were mauling her and dragging her towards the wooded area,” the resident told deputies, the report says.

Deputies who arrived shortly after found the teen unconscious and bleeding on the other side of a small fence she had jumped over to escape the ferocious animals, the report says, according to the Sentinel.

Her clothes had been ripped off and her hair was matted with blood, local station WBIR reports.

She lost a huge amount of blood after her left arm had been severely bitten, the report says, according to WBIR.

Her body was covered with bite wounds, mud and debris. She was rushed to a local hospital and died 10 days later, on Friday.

One of the dogs, a black lab/mastiff mix, was killed by a deputy when it charged him, the report says, WBIR reports.

The other dogs — a mastiff, a Rottweiler-lab mix, a mastiff-lab mix and a pitbull — were captured and later euthanized.

The dogs’ unidentified owner told authorities the animals were “just doing their job,” the report says, according to the Sentinel.

The owner also told authorities that an electric fence kept the dogs in the yard, though one deputy noted that the wire for the fence wasn’t buried, the report says, according to the Sentinel.

Calling the attack a “freak incident,” the owner told WBIR, “I would not own any kind of animal that would do something like this. We are all traumatized…and are praying for Adrieanna and her family.”

It is unclear if the owner will be charged criminally for the attack.

As authorities investigate, O’Shea’s family is reeling from her death.

Known as “the most determined girl to have ever walked the earth,” O’Shea was planning to attend Walter State Community College, travel the world and become a history teacher, according to her obituary.

Image zoom Adrieanna O'Shea, 19 Facebook

“One of her favorite things to do was go to Dollywood” with relatives, the obituary reads. “She went to church and breakfast every Sunday with her grandparents.”

A cheerleader since childhood who loved to dance, “She was loved by many and will be missed dearly,” it says.

Her family is asking for donations to be made to Maryville Memorial Funeral Home in lieu of flowers to help with burial expenses.

The Knox County Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment and request for the incident report.