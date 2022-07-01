Pa. Football Player Dies in Car Crash Before Teammate and 'Best Friend' Is Found Dead by Suicide Nearby

A Pennsylvania high school football player was found dead in a car crash last Saturday before his best friend, who'd also been in the vehicle, was found dead by suicide less than two hours later.

According to a release from the East Lampeter police, authorities responding to a single-vehicle crash at 12:13 a.m. found a 16-year-old boy, since identified by family as Tyreese Smith, deceased under the car, which had rolled over.

An 18-year-old female was found seriously injured at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Later, at 1:54 a.m., police were called to a shooting about a mile-and-a-half away from the crash scene, where they found a 17-year-old boy, since identified as Tyler Zook, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have confirmed the teen had been an occupant of the vehicle.

Police say the car was owned by the father of the injured victim, but it's unclear who was driving. Lancaster Online, citing East Lampeter police spokesman Lt. Rob Eachus, reports that speed was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Zook's obituary says Smith was his "best friend." The two were teammates on the football team at Conestoga Valley Senior High School in Lancaster.

According to the team's Hudl.com page, Smith was a running back and outside linebacker in the class of 2024, while Zook was an offensive and defensive tackle in the class of 2023.

Smith's obituary describes him as a "loving son" to his mother who loved sports, especially football and basketball.

"Ty will be remembered for his playful personality and his ability to bring joy to others," the obituary states. "He had an infectious smile that naturally attracted people to him. He was dedicated to his family and will be remembered for his countless selfless acts."

Zook's obituary says: "Tyler enjoyed spending time with his teammates both on and off the field. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family, and being at the beach."

GoFundMe pages have been started for the families of both Smith and Zook.