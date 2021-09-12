“I think it’s a terrible shame,” Allegheny County Police Lt. Vernando Costa told reporters at the scene of Saturday's crime

1 Teen Dead, Another in Critical Condition After Shooting at Haunted Hills Hayride in Pennsylvania

One teen is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting at a Halloween-themed hayride in Pennsylvania, per authorities.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Allegheny County Police say they received a call around 8:15 p.m. local time Saturday night about a shooting at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles. Two victims, both 15-year-old males, were taken to local hospitals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

There, one of the boys — later identified as Steven Eason of Wilmerding, according to KDKA-TV — was pronounced dead.

"I think it's a terrible shame," Allegheny County Police Lt. Vernando Costa told reporters at the scene. "You come to an area where you are going to have fun and it's, innocent people were around anybody could have been hurt. People not involved."

Police say the suspect — a teenager between the ages of 15 and 17 and between 5'9" and 6'0" — is still on the run. He was wearing dark clothing and a black backpack.

One Teenager Killed, Another Critically Injured In Shooting At Haunted Hills Hayride In North Versailles Credit: Kalea Gunderson/Twitter

The shooting allegedly occurred shortly after the individuals involved exchanged words between the ticket booth and a nearby barn, according to KDKA-TV.

Pipper Donaldson, an employee at the Haunted Hills Hayride, told the station that she and her co-workers were in-scene and preparing for more people to arrive when they heard four or five gunshots.

"We heard the gunshots and somebody came running past us and didn't tell us anything," she said, adding, "they didn't tell us anything until the end until we were ready to leave."

The shooting is currently under investigation. Police did not provide a motive.