Anthony Barajas, 19, and Rylee Goodrich, 18, were found by staff when theater staff came in to clean after the screening

Teen Dead, Another Critically Injured After Shooting During Screening of The Forever Purge at Calif. Theater

A teenager was discovered dead at a Southern California movie theater on Monday.

Authorities responded to the scene at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings theater around 11:45 p.m after reports of an "unknown problem," the Corona Police Department wrote on Facebook.

When they arrived, they found Anthony Barajas, 19, and Rylee Goodrich, 18, had both sustained gunshot wounds. Barajas was transported to the hospital, where he remains on life support.

Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Barajas and Goodrich had been at a showing of The Forever Purge, the fifth installment of the film franchise in which murder and mayhem are legal for one day a year.

Movie theater staff discovered the victims when they entered the theater at the end of the film to clean, Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis told KTLA.

Six tickets were sold for the showing, but police have not yet interviewed anyone else who attended the screening, Kouroubacalis added. Authorities did not find a gun at the crime scene.

"We don't know what exactly happened in there," Kouroubacalis told the news station. "We're still taking a step-by-step process, going through every seat, going through every part of that movie theater to find any kind of evidence we have, and also asking for the public's help at the same time."

The Corona Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Regal Cinemas wrote: "We have received confirmation of an incident at our Corona Crossings theatre last night. We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation. Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff."