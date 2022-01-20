'Heinous and Criminal Act': Student, 15, Dead After 2 Shoot into Pittsburgh School Van at Dismissal Time

Police are searching for two masked suspects who allegedly shot a 15-year-old high school student to death.

Marquis Campbell was shot twice in the chest Wednesday afternoon while he was sitting inside a school transport van outside Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh.

The teen was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he died shortly thereafter. A bus driver, who was also in the van at the time of the shooting, was uninjured.

"We are going to do everything we can to find out who did it and bring them to justice," Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said at a press conference Wednesday. "Our hearts are out with the family and the person who was shot. We still have a lot of work to do."

Pittsburgh Public Schools Interim Superintendent Wayne Walters said Campbell was thrilled to return to the special education center after having remote learning classes for more than a week because of COVID.

"His smile was contagious and lit up a room," Walters said during a virtual news conference, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. "His sense of humor was infectious."

The staff was "inconsolable … because they loved him so much," Walters said, according to the Post-Gazette.

"There is never a time that our kids should go to school and not be able to return home to their parents and caregivers," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "I am directing my police force to go out there and use all the resources necessary to ensure that we find out what is going on and bring people to justice for this heinous and criminal act."

According to the Post-Gazette, Campbell had been a student at the academy since third grade.

Police said the teen was shot with a handgun, Pennlive reported.