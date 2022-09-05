Teen Dad Arrested After Allegedly Leaving 1-Year-Old Son in Car for Hours, and Cops Say it Was Intentional

A 19-year-old Ohio father was charged with one count of murder after police allege his son was intentionally left in the car for five hours

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on September 5, 2022 02:47 PM
caption: Landon Parrot credit: Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office
Photo: Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office

An Ohio man was arrested on Friday and charged with the death of his 1-year-old child after allegedly leaving him inside his vehicle, police stated in a Facebook post.

Landon Parrot, 19, was charged with one count of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering a child, according to online jail records.

On Thursday, authorities from the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital called the New Philadelphia Police Department to report an unresponsive child, who was taken to the emergency room by his father, police wrote in its official Facebook page.

At the start of the investigation, police wrote that the teen father gave inconsistent information. After he was confronted with evidence, Parrot allegedly confessed.

"The child passed away after being left in the car unattended for approximately 5 hours, with an outside temperature of 87 degrees," police stated in the Facebook post. "During the interview it appears that this was not a matter of forgetting the child but was a deliberate act so as the child would not be a disturbance while in the house."

Parrot is currently being held at the Tuscarawas County Jail on a $250,000 bond. It was unclear from online records whether he had entered a plea or obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

