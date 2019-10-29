Teen Convicted of Luring Ex on Facebook in Murder Plot — But She Says Her Account Was Hacked

Image zoom Fe Hadley

Jurors on Monday returned a guilty verdict in the conspiracy to commit first-degree murder trial of an 18-year-old Washington woman, accused of participating in an unsuccessful 2017 plot to kill her ex-boyfriend, PEOPLE learns.

A sentencing date for Fe Hadley has not been set, but her trial in Benton County Superior Court ended with Monday’s guilty verdict.

The teen testified in her own defense on Friday, insisting it was not her who lured 18-year-old Ryan Vaughn to an area behind a local market back on Nov. 15, 2017.

According to prosecutors, when she was 16, Hadley conspired with another classmate to kill Vaughn, and, for days prior to the attempted murder, sent him messages via social media, arranging a meet-up as part of their overall plot.

Hadley, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller said in a statement, “lured the intended victim to a location where the co-defendant, Jeremiah Cunningham, was waiting with a knife pursuant to a plan to kill the intended victim.”

Vaughn survived the attack. Hadley was tried as an adult.

Cunningham, her co-defendant, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit murder in the first-degree

Last week, according to the Tri-City Herald, Hadley denied having anything to do with the attack, holding fast to her defense that someone unknown hacked into her Facebook account to send Vaughn those messages.

The paper reports that Vaughn was called to the stand earlier in the week to discuss his short relationship with Hadley, noting it started crumbling, in part, because of the controlling behaviors of Cunningham, her friend.

Cunningham also testified last week, according to the paper, and identified Hadley as the attempted murder’s mastermind while saying he was merely the muscle charged with carrying out the knife attack.

Cunningham was sentenced to 10 years in prison. A third unidentified teen also took a deal for his role in the crime.

Hadley, from the stand, alleged she thought Cunningham would only beat up her ex, not try to kill him, according to the paper.

She also testified that several expressions found in the messages sent to Vaughn were ones she’d never used.

It was unclear Tuesday if Hadley’s lawyers would be appealing the verdict, and efforts to reach them were unsuccessful.