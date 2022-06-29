Teen Charged in Connection with Sister's Stabbing Death Allegedly Told Cops, 'I Michael Myers'ed My Sister'

The knife that killed Helen Miller, who had cerebral palsy, was still in her neck when police arrived at the scene

A hearing continues inside a Pennsylvania court on Wednesday to determine whether a 16-year-old girl should be tried as an adult on charges related to the stabbing death of her 19-year-old sister last year.

WGAL, Lancaster Online, and PennLive report that Claire Miller was just 14 at the time her sister, Helen Miller, was killed in her sleep in the early morning hours of Feb. 22, 2021.

Helen, who had cerebral palsy, was stabbed seven times at their family's Manheim Township home — twice in the chest, twice in the jaw and three times in the neck, according to reports.

Officials allege Claire, who was charged as an adult with one count of homicide, admitted killing her sister to responding police, who arrived to find her outside, covered in blood and standing barefoot in the snow.

According to testimony, the knife that killed her was still lodged in Helen's neck when police arrived.

At the police station later that same morning, Claire allegedly told police, "I Michael Myers'ed my sister," according to testimony provided by Manheim Township Police Det. Jonathan Martin.

The comment is an apparent reference to the main antagonist from the slasher film franchise Halloween.

Authorities further allege that when Miller received breakfast that morning at the police station, she commented, "I'd have killed someone sooner if I knew I'd get McDonald's."

Arguing that their child should not be tried as an adult, Claire's parents testified that the teen has struggled with gender identity, lives with mental illness and for a time had been cutting herself.

Marie Miller, Claire's mother, took the stand, and said her daughter was once a straight-A student who put too much pressure on herself to excel.