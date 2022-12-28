2 Boys, 14 and 16, Are Found Fatally Shot on Christmas, and Victim's Family Speaks Out About Gun Violence

The Palm Bay, Fla., teens were found dead around 8:30 pm in a secluded area known as the 'Compound'

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on December 28, 2022 03:06 PM
Jeremiah Brown
Photo: Facebook

On Christmas Day, Palm Bay, Fla., police detectives responded to a call for a dead body in a secluded area known as "The Compound," police stated on its official Facebook page.

Around 8:30 pm, investigators discovered two deceased boys, ages 14 and 16, with gunshot wounds.

"All available resources are being dedicated to finding the motives and person(s) responsible for this crime," police stated.

The names of the teens were withheld at the request of the boys' parents, police stated, but the family of the 14-year-old identified him as Jeremiah Brown and released a statement.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We the family of Jeremiah Brown are grieved because of the violence that plague our community with guns. Jeremiah had a short but well-lived life," the statement said, according to News6. "We pray for the person or persons that committed this heinous act. Buying a gun is easier than buying a pack of gum from a grocery store. Jeremiah Brown came from a family of love not hate."

The Compound is an abandoned housing development of about 13 square miles, and is known as a place where locals ride their ATVs and dirt bikes.

"I'm not aware of any vehicles that were present and we still don't know why these teens were out here...on Christmas night," Lt. Michael Roberts of the Palm Bay Police Department told TV station WESH.

Police stated this is an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone with information about the teens' deaths is urged to call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456, or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Related Articles
Jontae Haywood
Florida Teen Found Dead in Apparent Homicide Hours After He Was Reported Missing
Atlanta apartment shooting
2 Teens Dead, Multiple Others Injured in Georgia Apartment Complex Shooting
Maisah Larkin
2-Year-Old Triplets Found Safe the Day After Father Kills Mother in Murder-Suicide
Benito Juarez High School in Chicago
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Chicago High School
Fatal shooting in Vaughn, Ontario
5 People Dead in 'Horrendous' Condo Shooting Near Toronto
Wendy Feldman, the owner of Spa Elysium on Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill who was shot and killed Wednesday night in a domestic murder suicide
Beloved Pa. Spa Owner with 'Passion to Help Those Less Fortunate' Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide
Kaylin Fiengo shot in car
Pregnant Fla. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Sitting in Parked Car, Waiting to Meet Someone She Knew: Police
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
1 Person Injured in Black Friday Shooting at N.C. Walmart, Shooter Flees During Evacuation
Police investigate a fire in the village of Hartland where six people were found dead early Friday morning
Wisc. Man Killed Wife, Children, Stepchildren in Murder-Suicide, Bodies Found in Massive Apartment Fire
Four students found dead near University of Idaho campus in Moscow
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home Near Campus, Believed to be Homicide
Misty Brockman Camila Behrensen; PABLO GUZMaN PALMA93-25112019
Man Dead in Missouri Murder-Suicide Is Also Responsible For the Deaths of 2 Kansas City Medical Researchers
Demi Galvin, Yasmeen Scott
2 Michigan Teen Girls Are Killed — Police Say Shooting Was Retaliation Stemming from Recent Slayings
Kimberli Jones, Dr. Jason Jones
Montana Woman Shot and Killed Her Doctor Husband Before Turning the Gun on Herself 
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Suspect, 17, Charged in Deaths of Missing N.C. Teens Who Were Found Fatally Shot on Hiking Trail
Authorities say a murder-suicide has resulted in the deaths of four people across three crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts.
Mass. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide After Four Bodies Found in Three Separate Locations
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Missing Teens Are Found Shot to Death Along North Carolina Hiking Trail: 'The Loss Is Devastating'