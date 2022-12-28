2 Boys, 14 and 16, Are Found Fatally Shot on Christmas, and Victim's Family Speaks Out About Gun Violence

On Christmas Day, Palm Bay, Fla., police detectives responded to a call for a dead body in a secluded area known as "The Compound," police stated on its official Facebook page.

Around 8:30 pm, investigators discovered two deceased boys, ages 14 and 16, with gunshot wounds.

"All available resources are being dedicated to finding the motives and person(s) responsible for this crime," police stated.

The names of the teens were withheld at the request of the boys' parents, police stated, but the family of the 14-year-old identified him as Jeremiah Brown and released a statement.

"We the family of Jeremiah Brown are grieved because of the violence that plague our community with guns. Jeremiah had a short but well-lived life," the statement said, according to News6. "We pray for the person or persons that committed this heinous act. Buying a gun is easier than buying a pack of gum from a grocery store. Jeremiah Brown came from a family of love not hate."

The Compound is an abandoned housing development of about 13 square miles, and is known as a place where locals ride their ATVs and dirt bikes.

"I'm not aware of any vehicles that were present and we still don't know why these teens were out here...on Christmas night," Lt. Michael Roberts of the Palm Bay Police Department told TV station WESH.

Police stated this is an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone with information about the teens' deaths is urged to call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456, or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.