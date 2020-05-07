Harvey Jacobo, the 23-year-old suspect, was driving with a suspended license due to a past DUI arrest

15-Year-Old Boy Riding Bike Is Killed in Hit-and-Run by Alleged DUI Driver on Probation

A California teen is dead after allegedly being hit by an intoxicated 23-year-old driver who was on probation for driving under the influence.

On Tuesday night, 15-year-old Jayden Arias was riding his bike through Porterville when he was hit by a man allegedly driving drunk. The suspect allegedly fled the scene. Jayden was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Through witness accounts and interviews, police were able to locate the man's vehicle and eventually arrest him at his home about five miles away from the crime scene.

The suspect, Harvey Jacobo, 23, appeared to be drunk and was arrested for vehicular manslaughter, hit and run causing death, DUI Causing Death, driving on suspended driver’s license and driving without required ignition interlock device.

Jayden was a sophomore at Porterville High School and would have turned 16 in July, ABC30 reports.

"Our heart breaks for [Jayden's family] and the other bicyclists that are trying to enjoy the weather and be out," Porterville Police Capt. Jake Castellow said, the station reports.

This is not Jacabo's first DUI arrest. According to police, when he struck Jayden, Jacabo was driving with a suspended licenses due to prior DUIs that required him to operate a vehicle with an Ignition Interlock Device.

Jacabo is being held in Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail. It is unclear whether he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.