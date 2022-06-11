Ethan Liming, 17, died after he and a group of friends were confronted for shooting another group of individuals with a toy water gun

Teen Beaten to Death Outside School Established by LeBron James' Foundation: 'Absolute Nightmare'. Ethan Liming was found beaten to death outside a LeBron James-founded high school in Ohio. Akron Public Schools

A teenager was beaten to death last week outside an Ohio school that was created by LeBron James' foundation, according to authorities.

On June 2, around 10:46 p.m. local time, Ethan Liming died after a fight in a parking lot at the I Promise School in Akron, police said in a press conference earlier this week.

According to authorities, Liming, 17, and his friends were shooting people with a toy water gun from a car, when a group of individuals approached them and got physical.

After officers were dispatched to the scene, police said they found Liming "unresponsive" within the parking lot. Aid was provided to the high schooler, to no avail, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said Liming died of a blunt force head injury, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide, per NBC News.

Speaking with Fox News, Liming's father, Bill Liming, called the situation an "absolute nightmare," and said of his son, "He had a very bright future. He was well-loved. And his friends have been so wonderfully supportive to his little brother."

"He was with a really good group of guys, and they were out trying to have fun, trying to be teenagers, and they ran into some people I wish they have never met in their lives," he continued.

James, 37, reacted to the news of Liming's death shortly after it was made public in a tweet the next day.

"Our condolences [go] out to the family who lost a loved one!! [May] the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community!" he wrote alongside a green heart and crown emoji.

The Akron Police Department later made three arrests in connection with the death of Liming on Saturday, ABC 5 reported.

Deshawn Stafford, 20; Tyler Stafford, 19 and Donovan Jones, 21, have all been charged with murder and felonious assault, the outlet said. Jones is also charged with disrupting public service as well.

"Ethan's senseless and tragic death has touched every person in our community. These arrests would not have been possible without the dedication of our Akron Police Department and their collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force," Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a statement, per ABC 5.

"They have worked around the clock on this case and I thank them for their tireless efforts. My thoughts and prayers remain with the entire Liming family at this time," he continued.