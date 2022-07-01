N.Y. Teen Who Allegedly Witnessed Her Father's Murder Is Found in Shallow Grave Weeks Later

18-year-old Jalia Marrero was first reported missing May 21, but was believed to have been last seen by family members around May 9 or 10

A New York teen who allegedly witnessed her father's murder and had been missing since May has been found dead.

According to a statement on the Buffalo Police Department's Facebook page, 18-year-old Jalia Marrero's body was discovered by homicide detectives in a wooded area in Buffalo, N.Y., on June 6.

The identity of Jalia — a high school student weeks away from graduation — was confirmed by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, however a cause of death has not yet been released.

Jalia was first reported missing May 21 but was believed to have been last seen by family members around May 9 or 10, police said. It wasn't clear who reported her missing.

Speaking to The Buffalo News Monday, the victim's family said police informed them Jalia had been dead for quite some time before her body was found buried in a shallow grave in the woods.

Citing police, the outlet reports prior to Jalia's disappearance, she reportedly witnessed the murder of her father, 39-year-old Luis Marrero, who was allegedly shot to death in an apartment on May 4.

The family said Jalia spoke to police regarding her father's death and provided them with a statement.

Days after Luis' alleged killing, the family lost contact with Jalia, they said.

"That's when we started to get worried," an unidentified cousin of Luis' told The Buffalo News.

Family members allege they know who killed both Luis and Jalia, however no arrests have been made in the murders, the outlet reports.

Police have not discussed motive in connection with the killings.

PEOPLE's request for comment from the Buffalo police was not immediately returned.