Teen Allegedly Chased, Shot by Sex Offender Left Note Behind: ‘If You’re Reading This, I’m Dead’

Kyan King, 16, was allegedly raped, chased down the street naked and fatally shot by Orlando Duarte, 46

Chilling new details have emerged in the alleged slaying of a 16-year-old Pennsylvania boy who ran naked for his life through the streets of Harrisburg from a registered sex offender who ultimately killed him, a police criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause show.

On Saturday, Orlando Duarte, 46, of Harrisburg, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and possession of firearm prohibited after allegedly shooting and killing a boy identified by his family as Kyan King, 16, also of Harrisburg.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause, several witnesses and residents of N. 18th and Forster streets told police they saw King, who is identified as “K.K.” in the affidavit, running naked through the neighborhood as he fled a man described as bald, wearing an orange shirt and brandishing a rusty revolver.

One witness said she was sitting on her porch when she saw King come from a nearby alley, naked.

The witness said she approached King and asked him how old he was. He replied that he was 16 and that he “had been raped and the male was now chasing him with a gun,” the affidavit says.

Image zoom Orlando Duarte Harrisburg Police Department

The witness was about to get a towel to cover up King when she said she saw Duarte running toward them with a gun in his hand, it says.

As soon as Duarte saw the boy, he began shooting in their direction, the affidavit says.

The boy took off with Duarte after him, said the witness.

A second witness told police she was walking to her sister’s house on Forster Street “when she heard a loud, ‘Help!’” the affidavit says.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

She said she didn’t know where the yelling was coming from, but “could tell the person was in trouble,” the affidavit says.

When she reached 1814 Forster Street, she said she heard a gunshot and saw King lying face-up on the ground.

King cried “Help!” again, “but this one was fainter,” the witness told police.

As King lay defenseless on the ground, the witness said Duarte stood over him and shot him twice in the upper body, the affidavit states.

She said Duarte realized that she had seen him allegedly shoot the boy, and he ran off while she called 911.

Authorities have not yet said whether Duarte and King knew each other before Saturday's tragedy.

But a third witness told police he “had observed K.K. in Duarte’s apartment earlier in the day,” the affidavit says.

A detective said she tried unsuccessfully to interview Duarte. "But he stated that all he wanted to say was that he thought K.K. was 18 years old,” the affidavit says.

Later, police went to Duarte’s home and found a shell casing on a table next to a bed and two letters on the bed, according to the affidavit.

Written in pink ink in both letters was the disturbing message: “It’s K.K. If you’re reading this, I am dead,” the affidavit says.

The letter goes on to say “how much he loved everyone.”

An officer also found two Nike slide sandals on the floor that “appeared as though someone had run out of them,” the affidavit says.

Duarte remains held in Dauphin County Jail where he awaits his next court date on Sept. 28. He has not yet entered a plea.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

According to the affidavit, Duarte was on state parole and had an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest.

He is a lifetime registered sex offender, the affidavit states.

In 2012, he was sentenced to four to eight years in prison and 10 years of probation after being convicted of charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and indecent assault of a person less than 13, online records state, Penn Live reports.

King’s family and friends are grappling with the loss of the boy with the big heart who always made them laugh.

“We all loved Ky Ky,” King's sister, Nyairrea Jones, told ABC 27 at a vigil held for him Saturday night.