Teen Alabama Girl Is Beheaded After Watching Her Grandmother Get Fatally Stabbed

Two men have been arrested in Alabama in the violent deaths of a 49-year-old woman and her 13-year-old granddaughter, who was beheaded after seeing her grandmother fatally stabbed, according to reports.

Yoni Aguilar, 26, and Israel Palomino, 34, are both charged with two counts of capital murder for their alleged roles in the June 4 killings of 49-year-old Oralia Mendoza and her granddaughter, Mariah Lopez, according to the Associated Press.

Mariah had special needs, AL.com reports.

The killings took place in a cemetery in Owens Cross Roads, PEOPLE confirms.

According to reports, Mendoza and her granddaughter were picked up in a car by their killers on June 4.

The killings allegedly followed a dispute over a drug transaction in which Mendoza was involved.

Authorities have linked Mendoza to the Sinaloa Cartel, which traffics narcotics, according to AL.com.

WAAY reports that Mendoza was fatally stabbed as Mariah watched from a nearby car. The grandmother was left to die between a pair of tombstones.

Then, Mariah was driven two miles away where she was killed.

Yoni Martinez Augilar and Israel Gonzalez Polomino Madison County Sheriff's Office

Aguilar allegedly told investigators Palomino forced him to kill Mariah, and showed him how to behead the child, according to WAAY.

The bodies were found several days later.

It was unclear Monday if Palomino or Aguilar have retained attorneys. Neither has entered pleas to the charges against them.

Aguilar, who was reportedly dating Mendoza and lived with her and Mariah, is being held without bail. So is Palomino, who according to reports is Mendoza’s ex-boyfriend.