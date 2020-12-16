Lisa Thorborg had been hiking alone near her Carlsbad home when she was attacked on Nov. 23

Teen Accused of Stabbing 68-Year-Old Hiker to Death on Calif. Trail

California police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the killing of a hiker who was fatally stabbed along a nature trail near her home.

The teen was arrested on a Carlsbad beach Monday in the death of 68-year-old Lisa Thorborg, who was found by a passerby on Hosp Grove West Trail around 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Thorborg had been hiking alone when she was attacked.

Police have not identified the suspect because he is a juvenile.

Thorborg, who had moved to Carlsbad from Oregon in May after her husband’s 2017 death, had posted on Nextdoor on Nov. 9 that she was seeking a hiking partner, CBS8 reports.

“Hiking anyone? I am looking for a friend to go hiking with. I am a moderate hiker, 68 years of age and I would love some company,” she wrote.

Police said the post had nothing to do with the fatal attack, according to CBS8.

"As far as we can determine, they were unknown to each other," Carlsbad Police Lt. Jason Jackowski told CBS8.

It's unclear what the motive was behind the attack.

Jackowski said "investigators worked in all directions and followed any potential lead to arrive" at the teen’s arrest, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Initially police were searching for a white or Hispanic male, between 5 feet 10 and 6 feet 3 inches tall with a husky build who was possibly seen in the area at the time of the attack. The man was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and possibly a black hat and walked with a shuffle or limp.

Police said the suspect did not fit the description.

"The description that was put out did not match the suspect description," Jackowski said, CBS8 reports.