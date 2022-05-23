Milana Li vanished on May 9 and her body was found the following day

Teen Charged with Murdering Ore. Girl, 13, Who Could 'Brighten Up a Whole Room'

An Oregon teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Milana Li, a 13-year-old who vanished earlier this month.

Police in Beaverton, Oregon say that they have apprehended a 16-year-old in the case. According to a press release, police say they "received dozens of investigative tips from community members and followed up on many leads."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Milana vanished on May 9. Police initially mistakenly said she had run away.

But the next day, Milana's body was found in a stream approximately a mile from her apartment and school. Police classified her death as a homicide. It's unclear how exactly she died.

On Saturday, mourners gathered at Cedar Mill Bible Church to remember the teen.

"Tears are acceptable in this space," pastor Dave Teixeira told mourners, according to Oregon Live. "And so is laughter. What I know about Milana is that she would say yes to both, especially the latter."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

"She was a really nice and funny person," Milana's classmate Yara Aqooly told KPTY-TV. "If she was inside a room, she would just brighten up the whole room."

While local media outlets have named the teen, Beaverton Police have declined to identify him — or provide any additional information about him. "Due to juvenile confidentiality laws we are unable to disclose further details," authorities said in a press release.

The Washington County Juvenile Department confirmed to KOMO-TV that the teen suspect is currently on probation with the Juvenile Department for theft, arson and criminal mischief. It's unclear whether he will be charged as an adult in connection with Milana's death.