Morgan McCaffery ended her year-long relationship with Gilbert Newton III about one month before he allegedly killed her in the station's parking lot

Teen Accused of Fatally Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend More Than 30 Times Outside Pa. Train Station

An 18-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges after allegedly fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend at a train station where they met to discuss their relationship, say police.

At 8:15 a.m. Monday, police in Abington Township responded to a call at the Meadowbrook Train Station and found a young woman lying in the parking lot next to her car, which was still running, according to a release from the Montgomery County District Attorney and the Abington Township Police Chief.

The victim, identified as Morgan McCaffery, 18, of Abington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was covered in blood from apparent stab wounds to her neck and stomach.

A witness told police a white Jeep had fled the scene.

In the ensuing investigation, authorities learned that McCaffery had "broken off a yearlong relationship" with Gilbert Newton III of Philadelphia a month before the killing, the release says.

Gilbert Newton III

On Monday morning, she had gone to the train station to discuss their relationship, according to the release.

At about 10 a.m., police in Philadelphia went to Newton’s home, where officers “found the defendant sitting on the couch wearing bloody clothing,” the release says.

His mother had called 911 when he came home covered in blood with injuries to his hands, according to an affidavit of probable cause, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Officers also saw a white Jeep Patriot parked in front of the home, the release says.

Newton allegedly confessed to stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the secluded parking lot, the affidavit says, The Inquirer reports.

Newton had texted McCaffery on Sunday night and asked her to meet him at the train station to “discuss their break-up,” her current boyfriend told authorities, the affidavit says.

On Sunday, the last thing McCaffery posted on Instagram was, “You cannot change people, no matter how much you think they need to change.”

Newton was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

He is being held in Montgomery County Correctional Facility on no bail.

He is scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing in court on Aug. 4.

He has not entered a plea and does not yet have an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The Montgomery County Coroner conducted an autopsy Monday and determined that McCaffery “died of more than 30 stab and slash wounds” and that the manner of death was homicide.

“A young woman with her whole life ahead of her, just graduated from high school, was brutally stabbed to death,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in the release. “This murder is a tragedy for her family, her friends, and everyone who loved her. Sadly, we are seeing relationship violence and domestic violence far too often during this pandemic.”

McCaffery had just graduated from Nazareth Academy High School and was planning to attend Manor College, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help defray funeral costs.

“Anyone who knew Morgan knew how strong, courageous, independent, and loving she was," the GoFundMe page says. "She would light up any room she walked into and had the most beautiful personality.