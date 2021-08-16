Teen Is Accused of Killing 3 People, Including Woman and Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Found Tied to Bed

A teen was arrested and accused of fatally shooting three people including a mother and her 8-year-old daughter who were found tied to their bed.

Prinshun McClain, 18, was booked on three counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary and four counts of armed criminal action in connection with the deaths of Terri Bankhead, 27, her 8-year-old daughter, Da'Nilya, and 26-year-old Victoria Manisco.

Manisco was found dead on the porch of her home on the 1100 block of Dover Place around 5:46 a.m. on Aug.11. She had been fatally shot the night before.

Bankhead and Da'Nilya were found tied to a bed about 3 p.m. on Aug. 11, KMOV4 reports. They were fatally shot.

Prinshun McClain Prinshun McClain | Credit: St. Louis Police

Bankhead's mother found her daughter and granddaughter after she couldn't contact Bankhead and drove to their St. Louis home.

McClain was arrested in Granite City, Ill., and extradited to Missouri over the weekend.

Bankhead's cousin Sha'Greggria Brown told KMOV4 that Bankhead was a single mother with a great sense of humor, saying she "should've been a stand-up comedian."

"Growing up with [her] it was never a dull moment, like you're gonna laugh the entire time," she said. "If didn't nobody have money and [Bankhead] did, we all had some. That's the type of person she is. She is so giving. She's fun to be around. She's down for her friends, she was very loyal."

Prior to the arrests, Brown said the community needed to band together to stop violence.

"It's an 8-year-old that was just murdered and tied up in your community," she said. "We need to stand up and take control of our community. Do something better, everyone just do something. Something needs to be done," Brown said. "Everyone feels like they need to move out of town for a better life and this is where we grew up at."