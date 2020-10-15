Authorities have yet to detail the specific allegations against Miranda Spencer

Teen, 19, Said Friends Rolled Log Off Cliff Onto Photographer to Be 'Funny' — and Now She's Charged

A third person has been charged in connection with the 2019 death of Victoria Schafer, a 44-year-old Ohio photographer and mother of four, who died instantly when she was struck by a 75-lb. log that was allegedly pushed off a cliff.

The arrest of Miranda Spencer, who was 19 at the time of the fatal incident, comes days before Jordan Buckley and Jaden Churchheus will be sentenced for their roles in the Chillicothe woman's death, PEOPLE confirms.

The boys, both 17, accepted deals from prosecutors, appearing in court last month where they entered guilty pleas to single counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Initially charged as adults, the plea agreements called for the cases to be returned to juvenile court for sentencing. Prosecutors recommended both defendants serve a minimum of three years and a maximum of 4.5 years in an Ohio juvenile detention facility.

Spencer, 20, was indicted late last month on one felony count of obstruction of justice.

Authorities have yet to release specific details regarding the allegations against Spencer.

Victoria Schafer was killed Sept. 2, 2019, while shooting portraits of local high school students in Hocking Hills State Park.

The married photographer died when a massive log struck her in the head.

In court, Churchheus and Buckley admitted they pushed the 6-foot-long log off a cliff at Old Man's Cave inside the park.

Police say Spencer was at the park that tragic day with Buckley and Churchheus, as well as another teenage girl.

Spencer had previously testified in court for the prosecution as part of the criminal cases against both Buckley and Churchheus.

It was unclear Thursday if Spencer had entered a plea to the charge against her, or if she had retained legal counsel.

Efforts to reach her were unsuccessful.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports Spencer told authorities the boys rolled the log off the cliff to be "funny."

In her testimony, Spencer alleged that after Buckley and Churchheus either pushed or kicked the log, sending it over the cliff, a man ran passed them, telling them a woman had been killed, reports WBNS Channel 10. They apparently took a wrong trail as they tried making their way to the crime scene. As they were leaving the park, emergency vehicles were pulling up.

Back in her car, Spencer alleged that "Jaden and Jordan were in the back seat" and "they just, they didn't care." According to WBNS Channel 10, she further alleged "Jaden's words were, 'I caught my first body at 17,' and he laughed. Like, I remember that."