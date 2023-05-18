Teen, 17, Killed in Shooting Outside of Washington, D.C., High School: Police

A 17-year-old high school student was shot outside his school this week, authorities said.

Officers with the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to Roosevelt High School shortly before 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Assistant Chief of Police Morgan Kane told the media during a press briefing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the boy had been shot once. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Kane said.

Police believe the teen was involved in an "altercation" in the parking lot, while school was still in session.

Kane said police officers are reviewing "limited" video footage of the incident. A gun was recovered at the scene, but authorities do not yet know how it is associated with the crime.

NBC 4 Washington identified the victim as Jefferson Perez. According to the outlet, Perez was walking on a sidewalk near the school when he was shot by occupants in a green car.

After the incident, local schools, including neighboring MacFarland Middle School, were put on lockdown until the end of the school day, NBC 4 Washington reported.

Perez's death comes days after two other shootings in the D.C. area involved children this week.

On Sunday, 10-year-old Arianna Davis was shot while riding in a car with her family as they were driving home after a Mother's Day celebration. Metropolitan Police said she was "accidentally hit in a barrage of gunfire." Police then confirmed she had died on Wednesday, according to ABC News.

On Monday, a 12-year-old girl was sleeping at her D.C. area home when a stray bullet went through the window of her room. She was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I can't overstate how heartbreaking it is, how heartbroken I am right now, for our kids with what we see happening as a police agency in the city," Kane said at the news conference. "But what I will tell you is that it just makes us more deliberate and intentional in our resolve to put our hands around what is happening with our kids."