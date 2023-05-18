Teen, 17, Killed in Shooting Outside of Washington, D.C., High School: Police

Jefferson Perez, a student at Roosevelt High School, was shot after an alleged altercation, police said

By
Published on May 18, 2023 10:21 AM
17yo Shot Outside D.C. High School
Photo: WUSA9/YouTube

A 17-year-old high school student was shot outside his school this week, authorities said.

Officers with the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to Roosevelt High School shortly before 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Assistant Chief of Police Morgan Kane told the media during a press briefing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the boy had been shot once. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Kane said.

Police believe the teen was involved in an "altercation" in the parking lot, while school was still in session.

Kane said police officers are reviewing "limited" video footage of the incident. A gun was recovered at the scene, but authorities do not yet know how it is associated with the crime.

NBC 4 Washington identified the victim as Jefferson Perez. According to the outlet, Perez was walking on a sidewalk near the school when he was shot by occupants in a green car.

After the incident, local schools, including neighboring MacFarland Middle School, were put on lockdown until the end of the school day, NBC 4 Washington reported.

Perez's death comes days after two other shootings in the D.C. area involved children this week.

On Sunday, 10-year-old Arianna Davis was shot while riding in a car with her family as they were driving home after a Mother's Day celebration. Metropolitan Police said she was "accidentally hit in a barrage of gunfire." Police then confirmed she had died on Wednesday, according to ABC News.

On Monday, a 12-year-old girl was sleeping at her D.C. area home when a stray bullet went through the window of her room. She was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I can't overstate how heartbreaking it is, how heartbroken I am right now, for our kids with what we see happening as a police agency in the city," Kane said at the news conference. "But what I will tell you is that it just makes us more deliberate and intentional in our resolve to put our hands around what is happening with our kids."

Related Articles
Dalaneo Martin
Civil Rights Probe Launched into Fatal Police Shooting of Black 17-Year-Old in D.C.
Wesley Welling. https://www.gofundme.com/f/wesley-welling. Credit: Gofundme
Man Fleeing Police Crashes into Teens Waiting for Bus in 'Intentional' Act, Killing 15-Year-Old
Metropolitan Police DC
1 Killed, 3 Wounded During Shooting at D.C. Funeral Home that Occurred After Funeral for Homicide Victim
Jashawn Poirier
Student Killed During Texas High School Shooting ID'd by Family as 16-Year-Old Ja'Shawn Poirier
Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky
Second Shooting Takes Place Outside a College on Deadly Morning in Louisville, Police Searching for Suspects
Kids at D.C. Elementary Get Sick After Ingesting Gummies
2 Elementary School Students Hospitalized After Eating Gummies Containing 'Unidentified' Substance
Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky
Police Identify the 4 People Killed in Monday's Mass Shooting at a Downtown Louisville Bank
Fox News Reporter Hugs Son Live On Air From Scene of His School Shooting
Fox News Reporter Emotionally Hugs Son Live on Air from Scene of His High School Shooting
Samuel Moon, Aj’anaye Hill
2 Teenagers Are Killed at Ga. Sweet 16 Party in Shooting that Also Injured 7
Christine Michael
Tenn. High School Class President Is Killed in Car While Returning Home from Basketball Game
16-Year-Old Calif. Boy Fatally Stabbed During High School Classroom Fight
16-Year-Old Calif. Boy Fatally Stabbed During High School Classroom Fight
Shawn Kemp attends Players' Night Out 2018 hosted by The Players' Tribune
Shawn Kemp Arrested on Felony Drive-By Shooting Charge
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ffk7m3-help-family hed: Honor student offered two boys a lift to get them out of the snow, then they allegedly killed him
Honors Student, 17, Killed After Offering Teenagers a Ride: 'Thought He Was Doing the Right Thing'
karon blake
D.C., Govt. Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Black Boy He Claimed Was Trying to Break into Cars
Police in Columbus, Georgia, responded to the shooting at a local Shell gas station Friday night to find nine children, including a five-year-old child, injured with gunshot wounds. The Columbus Police Department has made no arrests in the case, and the nine victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police were dispatched to the crime scene at 10:11 p.m. Friday. Google Maps
9 Minors, Including 5-Year-Old Boy, Injured in Georgia Gas Station Shooting
Journee Carroll
Washington, D.C. Man Charged with Killing 3-Year-Old Girl, Shooting Teen Girlfriend and Her Siblings