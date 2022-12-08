'Where's Teekah?': Images Released of Girl Abducted from Bowling Alley in 1999 When It Was Mom's Turn to Bowl

On Jan. 23, 1999, then 2-year-old Teekah Lewis went missing from the New Frontier Bowling Alley and has not been found since

By Nicole Acosta
Published on December 8, 2022 01:00 PM
Teekah Lewis
Teekah Lewis. Photo: CrimeStoppers (2)

Authorities have released an age-progressed image of a girl who was abducted as a toddler from a Tacoma, Wash., bowling alley more than 20 years ago.

On Jan. 23, 1999, then 2-year-old Teekah Lewis went missing from the New Frontier Bowling Alley and she has not been seen since, according to the Tacoma Police Department. The toddler was last seen playing video games, and had been within sight of her mom, Theresa Lewis, until it was her turn to bowl.

That's when Teekah vanished.

"I turned back and asked, 'Where's Teekah?,'" Lewis previously told PEOPLE. "It was the biggest mistake of my life."

The age-progressed photo, released on Dec. 1, shows what Teekah Lewis would look like today, in her mid-20s. The composite was done by Louisiana State University's FACES lab, which provides forensic anthropology and forensic imaging services to law enforcement and other agencies, according to its website.

Authorities say they are hoping that by releasing this photo, someone will come forward with information on the case, which has been considered one of the nation's oldest and biggest mysteries.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A late 1980s or early 1990s maroon or purple Pontiac with tinted windows and a spoiler was seen by witnesses speeding away from the bowling alley parking lot shortly after Teekah disappeared, police said.

Authorities investigated hundreds of tips that led nowhere, leaving Theresa Lewis among the many parents of missing children hoping for their safe return.

"I've missed 20 years of birthdays, 21 Christmases," she previously told PEOPLE while holding back tears. "I've missed my baby's first day of preschool, kindergarten, graduation — I've missed all of that."

Each year, Theresa holds a vigil at the site of her daughter's disappearance with a vigil. And for every birthday, she organizes a celebration with families and friends.

"I want my baby home," she said. "Why should I have to go another 20 years without my daughter?"

Anyone with information about Teekah should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. The Tacoma Police Department is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or charges in the case.

Related Articles
Melissa Highsmith Missing Since Aug 23, 1971
Family Searching After Kidnapped Texas Toddler May Have Been Spotted — 51 Years After Her Disappearance
Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Never Be Found Say Authorities As Search Enters Fourth Week
Body of Missing Quinton Simon May Not Be Found Despite 'Grueling' Landfill Search, Say Police
Quinton Simons missing toddler
Ga. Toddler Last Seen Wearing Sesame Street Shirt Vanished without a Trace Wednesday Morning
Leonor Enriquez
'Very Unlike Her': Colo. Mom Who Vanished After Taking Out Trash Is Considered 'Missing and Endangered'
Amber Robertson; Amiah Robertson
Ind. Baby Vanished 3 Years Ago — Now Mom Is Arrested, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Co-Defendant in the Case
Melissa Highsmith Missing Since Aug 23, 1971
Texas Toddler Was Kidnapped 51 Years Ago by Babysitter — Now, She May Have Been Spotted in South Carolina
Kiely Rodni
16-Year-Old Calif. Girl Vanished After Attending Party at Campground, Police Treating It as Abduction
Taylor Pomaski
Body Found in Search for Texas Woman Who Vanished in May, as Ex-NFL Player Boyfriend Is Suspect
Kyron Horman
7-Year-Old Disappeared from Oregon School in 2010. Here's What He Would Look Like Today
Cali McClean
Amber Alert Issued for 1-Year-Old Girl Cali McClean, Whom Authorities Believe Was Abducted from Ga. Home
Felicia Johnson
Man Suspected of Dismembering Missing Calif. Woman Googled 'How to Be a Serial Killer,' Remains at Large: Cops
https://www.gofundme.com/f/leevi-maseuli Leevi Maseuli
Dad Shot and Killed in Front of 7-Year-Old Son as They Sat in Car on Father's Day: 'Heinous Crime'
texas highway patrol
Texas Rangers Launch Homicide Probe Into Death of 16-Year-Old Runaway Who Vanished in 2000
Lina Sadar Khil
Family of Girl Who Vanished from Playground 2 Months Ago Speaks Out as $250,000 Reward Offered
***Update*** Critical Missing Woman Found Deceased MILWAUKEE, WI - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is thankful for all the community members that volunteered to search for Emily Rogers along with MPD. Unfortunately, Emily Rogers was found deceased this afternoon in St. Francis. This remains an open and ongoing investigation. Multiple suspects are in custody related to this investigation. The Milwaukee Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Emily Rogers that are impacted by this tragedy. #MKEPD #CriticalMissingPerson Emily Rogers is a Critical Missing person. There is reasonable suspicion to believe her disappearance is not voluntary and/or she is the victim of foul play. Milwaukee Police are actively following up on all leads and request that anyone with any information regarding Emily Rogers contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
Body of Missing Wisconsin Woman Emily Rogers Found, Multiple Suspects in Custody: Police
Kadin Dyer Blaschke
'16 Bullet Holes': 2 Teens Accused of Shooting at Vehicle, Killing Colo. Boys Aged 13 and 15