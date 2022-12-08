'Where's Teekah?': Images Released of Girl Abducted from Bowling Alley in 1999 When It Was Mom's Turn to Bowl

Authorities have released an age-progressed image of a girl who was abducted as a toddler from a Tacoma, Wash., bowling alley more than 20 years ago.

On Jan. 23, 1999, then 2-year-old Teekah Lewis went missing from the New Frontier Bowling Alley and she has not been seen since, according to the Tacoma Police Department. The toddler was last seen playing video games, and had been within sight of her mom, Theresa Lewis, until it was her turn to bowl.

That's when Teekah vanished.

"I turned back and asked, 'Where's Teekah?,'" Lewis previously told PEOPLE. "It was the biggest mistake of my life."

The age-progressed photo, released on Dec. 1, shows what Teekah Lewis would look like today, in her mid-20s. The composite was done by Louisiana State University's FACES lab, which provides forensic anthropology and forensic imaging services to law enforcement and other agencies, according to its website.

Authorities say they are hoping that by releasing this photo, someone will come forward with information on the case, which has been considered one of the nation's oldest and biggest mysteries.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A late 1980s or early 1990s maroon or purple Pontiac with tinted windows and a spoiler was seen by witnesses speeding away from the bowling alley parking lot shortly after Teekah disappeared, police said.

Authorities investigated hundreds of tips that led nowhere, leaving Theresa Lewis among the many parents of missing children hoping for their safe return.

"I've missed 20 years of birthdays, 21 Christmases," she previously told PEOPLE while holding back tears. "I've missed my baby's first day of preschool, kindergarten, graduation — I've missed all of that."

Each year, Theresa holds a vigil at the site of her daughter's disappearance with a vigil. And for every birthday, she organizes a celebration with families and friends.

"I want my baby home," she said. "Why should I have to go another 20 years without my daughter?"

Anyone with information about Teekah should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. The Tacoma Police Department is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or charges in the case.