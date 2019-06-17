Ted Bundy Survivor Finds Strength in Speaking Out: 'When I Tell My Story, I Heal'

Image zoom Red Seat Ventures/Mollie Corbett

Forty-one years after she was brutally attacked and left for dead by serial killer Ted Bundy in her sorority-house bed, Kathy Kleiner-Rubin is still eager to share her story.

“[In the past], no one ever contacted me because they always [thought] the victims want to hide and turn away, but I’ve been the opposite,” Rubin tells PEOPLE. “It seems like when I tell my story, I heal.”

Rubin — who was a 20-year-old Chi Omega sorority sister at Florida State University when Bundy crept into her bedroom at 3 a.m. and beat her and her roommate with a club — discussed the attack and the aftermath at this year’s CrimeCon in New Orleans.

On June 6, Rubin told her story as part of a tribute to late writer Ann Rule, who wrote the true-crime hit The Stranger Beside Me.

Rubin says reading Rule’s book changed her life by helping her see Bundy as more than just a “monster” in the night but a “living being.”

“[My attacker] wasn’t just any man — it was him,” she says. “There’s a face, a person, as sick as he was.”

Although CrimeCon wasn’t the first time Rubin has told her story to a group of people, it was the first time she saw how her story impacted others.

“I had so many people come up to me and hug on me and take photos with me because I empowered them to … confront things that have bothered them,” she says.

The reaction is a far cry from how alone she felt after she was attacked by Bundy on Jan. 14, 1978. Early that morning, Rubin was asleep when she was awoken by someone in their room.

“I opened my eyes, I looked up and in the dark I could see a dark figure. I saw him raise his hand, [holding] a log or a club,” she says. “And he struck me in the face with such force, it broke my jaw and shattered it.”

Unbeknownst to Rubin, she was being beaten by Bundy, who had escaped from prison in Colorado and snuck into her sorority house through a back door, carrying a wooden log. At the house that night, he not only attacked Rubin and her roommate, who also survived, but he strangled and killed Margaret Bowman and Lisa Levy.

After the attack, Rubin says her sorority sisters did not reach out to her, and she felt alone as she tried to regain her strength with the help of her family. However, today, with support both online and in person, Rubin is in a better place.

“I feel the love I needed and the hugs I wanted and the good wishes,” she says. “All of that makes the other stuff go away.”