Inside Ted Bundy's 'Shockingly Evil and Vile' Reign of Terror as New Biopic Premieres

Young women began vanishing in Washington state around the time Bundy was attending law school at the University of Puget Sound. His first confirmed victim was Lynda Ann Healy, 21, a University of Washington student he abducted and strangled after breaking into her apartment on February 1, 1974.

Healy’s skull was found on March 3, 1976, in a location that became known as “Bundy’s graveyard” where he dumped many of his victims’ bodies.