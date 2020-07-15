Tech Entrepreneur Is Found Dismembered in Luxury Manhattan Apartment, Sister Discovers Body

Fahim Saleh was seen on surveillance video entering his condo with a masked man on the day of his death

Investigators in New York City are trying to figure out who killed and dismembered a 33-year-old technology entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment.

Fahim Saleh, 33, was a venture capitalist and CEO of Gokada, a transportation company headquartered in Nigeria. When family members were unable to reach him on Tuesday afternoon, his sister dropped by his luxury condominium building on Manhattan's Lower East Side. When she discovered his body, which had been decapitated, she called police.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the New York Times, who cite police, detectives first found the man’s torso and an electric saw nearby. The saw was still plugged in. They searched the condo and found the man's head and limbs in different parts of the unit.

Detectives told the Times that several large plastic bags were found in the apartment, leading them to believe that someone had tried to clean up evidence at the scene. Detectives are investigating whether Saleh's sister's arrival at the scene interrupted the killer's cleanup effort and caused the killer to flee through a different exit.

A police source told CNN that Saleh was seen on surveillance video on Monday evening. He was spotted entering the elevator in his apartment building.

Reuters reports that he was accompanied by a man clad in a black suit, mask and gloves. The video showed the unidentified masked man following Saleh into the apartment. Once inside, a struggle began.

Police haven't yet determined a motive behind the attack. According to CNN, the NYPD is trying to determine how the alleged attacker left the apartment building.

On Twitter, Gokada confirmed Saleh's death.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh," the company wrote. "Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us."