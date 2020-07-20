Police allege that Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, killed his boss after embezzling more than $90,000 from him

Tech CEO's Assistant Pleads Not Guilty to His Murder and Dismemberment

The 21-year-old executive assistant accused of killing and decapitating his boss, Fahim Saleh, has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder.

Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, was arrested by officers early Friday. Authorities say he stabbed Saleh to death before decapitating and dismembering him on July 13. Saleh's remains were discovered the following afternoon by his cousin, who was checking on him after being unable to reach him.

Police sources tell PEOPLE that Saleh learned that Haspil had allegedly stolen approximately $90,000 from his account, but was not planning to report him to police. Instead, the sources say, Saleh arranged for his assistant to repay the money on a repayment plan.

According to CNN, Haspil handled Saleh's finances and personal matters before being fired.

The criminal complaint alleges that video surveillance shows a man, later identified as Haspil, following Saleh up the elevator into his luxury apartment and shooting him with a taser.

The medical examiner's report says that Saleh was stabbed five times in his neck and torso, had multiple incise wounds to his arms and left hand and a contusion to his left forehead.

The following morning, according to the complaint, video surveillance allegedly shows Haspil at a nearby hardware store to purchase cleaning supplies and the electric saw. Those same items were found next to Saleh's torso the following day.

Police believe that Haspil was allegedly in the process of dismembering the body when Saleh's cousin rang the doorbell. He then allegedly fled the premises, leaving a grisly crime scene behind.

"That body wasn't meant to be found," a police source tells PEOPLE. "[Saleh] was going to be 'disappeared.'"

Saleh was the founder and CEO of Gokada, a transportation company headquartered in Nigeria. The company released a statement Thursday about his killing.

"Fahim's passion for Nigeria and its youth was immeasurable," it reads. "He believed young Nigerians are extremely bright and talented individuals who would flourish if just given the right opportunity. Fahim also believed that technology can transform lives and improve safety and efficiency. He built Gokada to act upon these beliefs."