Tech CEO Was Kidnapped from Calif. Home and Found Dead Miles Away — and Several Suspects Arrested

Authorities in California say they have arrested "several suspects" in connection with the death of Tushar Atre, the Santa Cruz-based tech executive who was kidnapped from his home last fall and killed.

Late Thursday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that an unspecified number of individuals had been charged with kidnapping and murder for their alleged involvement in Atre's abduction and killing in early October.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

None of the suspects' names have been released.

Not long after he was discovered kidnapped, Atre's body was found in his own BMW, parked at a property he owned.

A press conference is slated for Thursday, at which time their identities will be made public.

Image zoom Tushar Atre Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

"Detectives have arrested several suspects in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Santa Cruz County resident Tushar Atre," reads a statement from the department. "On October 1, 2019 Mr. Atre was kidnapped from his home in Santa Cruz County and found murdered several hours later on a property in the Santa Cruz Mountains."

The statement adds: "We want to thank our community for their efforts and support during this investigation. We would also like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Atre's loved ones."

Atre, 50, lived on the scenic Pleasure Point Drive, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean in Santa Cruz, and where homes are listed on Zillow for nearly two million dollars.

Atre owned Atrenet, which according to the company's LinkedIn page has "been serving the web design and development needs of many of the most innovative and successful high tech companies in Silicon Valley since 1996."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Atre's social media shows the New York University graduate was a lover of the outdoors, surfing and had been called "one of a kind" by clients endorsing him on LinkedIn. He also wrote several blog posts for Atrenet's website.