Teacher Who Sexually Abused Teen Boy Is Released After 1 Year; Must Register as Sex Offender

A former Ohio teacher who was convicted last year of having sex with a 14-year-old student must register as a sex offender, a judge rules.

Jessica Langford, 33, was convicted in April 2018 on three counts of sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. According to the Dayton Daily News, she spent a year at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

PEOPLE confirms that she was released earlier this week.

Upon her release, Judge Timothy O’Connell ordered that the woman register as a Tier III sex offender. She is required to register her address with her local sheriff’s office every 90 days. She is prohibited from living within 1,000 feet of a school or a daycare. She has permanently relinquished her Ohio teaching license.

She will also serve five years probation.

At her trial, one of her former students testified against Langford, saying he was 14 when Langford had sex with him in her locked classroom in May 2017.

Montgomery County Jail

He further testified that she showed him sexually explicit photos, according to court records.

In court last year, the victim’s father testified that his son had dramatically changed after the sexual assault.

“Before this incident my son was confident, strong-willed, driven, a good student, a good athlete,” the father told the judge, according to the Dayton Daily News. “Now he’s ostracized by his entire community of Miamisburg, the staff of Miamisburg public schools, other students, parents and friends. He feels embarrassed and alone…and helpless.”

The father continued that his son will be “labeled for the rest of his life as the kid who had sex with his teacher. Girls think it’s gross and want nothing to do with him. He’s now introverted, uncomfortable to talk to other people.”

Langford, a resident of Centerville, learned her sentence in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court last year. She had faced a sentence of 30 years.

Last December, Langford wrote a 4-page letter to the court, asking for early release.

“Not a day goes by that I am not deeply remorseful for my crime,” she wrote, according to the Dayton Daily News. “I have learned from my mistakes and promise they will never happen again. Registering as a sex offender is something I will have to face every day, impacting my life and my family’s life.”

The judge denied her request for early release, forcing her to complete her one-year term.

Langford did not immediately return PEOPLE’s message for comment.