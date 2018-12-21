Teacher and Volunteer From Same N.C. High School Plead Guilty to Student Sex Crimes on Same Day

Rebecca Carol Swinson was an English teacher and cross-country track coach at East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, North Carolina. Jennifer Ann Pike was a volunteer at the same school, PEOPLE confirms.

On Wednesday, both women pleaded guilty to charges stemming from unrelated incidents involving sex acts with students.

Swinson, 39, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple charges, including three counts of sex acts with a student and 16 counts of taking indecent liberties with a student. In court Wednesday, the prosecutor told the court that Swinson allegedly had sex with two 17-year-old seniors at the school during the fall 2017 semester.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the principal reported the allegations to police in July after a female student reported that one of her male friends had bragged about having sex with Swinson.

When police interviewed Swinson, they allege that she confessed to the sexual relationship and then admitted that she had also had sex with another male student.

Swinson, who had taught for 15 years, will serve a six-month prison sentence. Judge David Hall also gave her a total suspended sentence of a minimum of three years and three months to a maximum of six years and three months. She will be placed on supervised probation for a period of three years and six months after she gets out of jail. She will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

On the same day — in front of the same judge — Pike, 44, also pleaded guilty of two counts of crimes against nature. The charges stemmed from incidents that occurred between January and August 2017.

According to the police reports, sheriff’s deputies received a CrimeStoppers tip on Oct. 30, 2017 from the student’s mother, who’d heard rumors her son had been having sex with Pike. According to police, the mother confronted both her son and Pike, and both of them confirmed they had carried on a sexual relationship.

Some of the contact between Pike and the student was electronic. Pike sent the student a text message that said, “If you want it, you have to come get it right now,” the prosecutor said in court.

Pike had initially been charged with four counts of sex acts with a student and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a student. Those charges were reduced as part of her plea agreement.

Judge David Hall gave her a suspended sentence of six months to 17 months. She will be on supervised probation for three years. She is also required to complete 100 hours of community service within a year.

Neither woman had a criminal record before their arrests.

The school district did not immediately return PEOPLE’s call for comment.