Teacher Had 20 Stab Wounds, Yet 2011 Death Was Ruled Suicide — Now DA Is Reopening Investigation

In 2011, beloved teacher Ellen Greenberg was found dead in her Philadelphia apartment from more than 20 stab wounds when she was just 27 years old. Her death was ruled a suicide — but her family never believed that was true.

Now, the district attorney's office in neighboring Chester County has announced it will review the case after the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office referred the case back to that office.

In July, the AG's office released a statement saying it could no longer review a case because of an unspecified "appearance of a conflict" of interest. The Chester County District Attorney's Office subsequently announced the case is being reviewed by an investigator and a prosecutor.

In early 2011, Greenberg's fiancé Sam Goldberg returned to their shared residence in the Manayunk neighborhood of Philadelphia from the gym, but couldn't get inside of the apartment because the swing bar lock was in use from the inside. Eventually he forced himself inside and discovered Greenberg in the home's kitchen, with a 10-inch knife in her chest and more than 20 stab wounds to her chest, abdomen, head and neck, according to the investigation report, which was reviewed by PEOPLE.

Her death was initially ruled a homicide, but later the manner was changed to a suicide. Police have said that investigators only found Greenberg's DNA on the knife and on her clothes, and there were no signs of foul play, according to earlier reporting by PEOPLE.

For more than a decade, Greenberg's family has fought to get her manner of death changed back to either homicide or undetermined.

"It is no surprise that the Greenbergs were greatly dissatisfied with the AG's handling of their daughter's matter," Attorney Joseph Podraza, Jr., who represents the Greenberg family, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "They are hopeful the investigation by the Chester County DA will be thorough and objective. They will cooperate and provide whatever assurance that can to the Chester County DA if and when requested. They are hopeful for justice for Ellen."

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office statement from July ends with a message to Greenberg's family:

"We wish Ellen's family nothing but the best and our office regrets that, despite our extensive work, our additional efforts have not brought more closure to the questions around her death."