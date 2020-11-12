Rochelle Cressman, 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Crawford County Court to three counts of statutory sexual assault

Married Teacher Sexually Assaulted Boy, 13, Then Threatened to Harm Herself and Him if He Told

A former Pennsylvania middle school gym teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of statutory sexual assault after abusing her 13-year-old male student, her lawyer confirms to PEOPLE.

Rochelle Cressman, 33, was charged in 2019 with more than 60 counts including 10 counts of statutory sexual assault, 10 counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and 42 counts of indecent assault of a person.

The Titusville Area School District teacher was accused of having sexual contact with the student at least 10 times beginning in September 2018 and ending in April 2019.

As part of the plea agreement, Cressman will have to serve 10 years of probation after her release and register as a sex offender, her lawyer Stephen Colafella confirms.

Pennsylvania State Police began investigating the married gym teacher after the alleged victim’s mother notified authorities.

The boy allegedly told police that Cressman initiated the sexual contact. The two allegedly had sex at her home and at another local residence, the Titusville Herald reports.

According to the Times Observer, police said Cressman repeatedly told the victim to not tell anyone about their contact and “threatened to harm herself and him if anyone were to find out.”

Cressman is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 16.