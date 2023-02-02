Teacher Hospitalized After Brutal Attack by High School Student Captured on Video

A high school student in Georgia was arrested after an attack captured on a now-viral video sent a longtime teacher to the hospital with serious leg injuries.

The student, who isn't being named due to her age, has been charged with aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 26 incident at Heritage High School in Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, a public information officer with the Rockland County Sheriff's Office tells PEOPLE.

The nearly minute-long clip, which had garnered more than 12.7 million views on Twitter as of Feb. 2, shows the student yelling expletives at the teacher before shutting the door in her face.

The argument moves into the hallway, where the English Language Arts teacher, later identified on a GoFundMe as Tiwana Turner, raises her arms to prevent the student from becoming physical, but the student quickly punches her in the face.

The student then drags Turner down to the ground by her hair, where she continues to punch her, while several bystanders try to stop the attack, a second video of the violent incident shows.

Since the incident, Turner has been hospitalized and is currently unable to walk, her friend, Jean Cannon, wrote on a GoFundMe.

"She will not be returning to work anytime soon, and she will require extensive rehabilitation and therapy," the fundraiser reads.

Cannon said when Turner "attempted to redirect the off-task behavior of one of the students, the student proceeded to physically attack her."

She hopes the campaign, which has raised more than $11,000 as of Feb. 2, will help relieve the financial stress of hospitalization charges.

"While she has helped so many students and families during her 27 years in education, she is now in need of help and assistance."

A spokesperson for Rockdale County Public Schools said in a statement obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta that it "does not tolerate student violence towards any staff members."

"Students who harm other students or staff will be disciplined according to our Student Discipline Code of Conduct and will be appropriately charged by law enforcement," the statement continued.

The student was taken into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice the same day, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities couldn't immediately confirm if the minor suspect had been released on bond.