Teacher for Special Needs Kids Accused of ‘Indecent Liberties’: ‘It’s Disgusting,’ Says Boy’s Mom

A 28-year-old teacher in North Carolina is accused of sending inappropriate messages and photos to one of her special-needs students.

On Thursday, Whitney Baker, 28, appeared before a Cleveland County judge after being charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a 17-year-old student, according to WSCO-TV, WBTV and the Shelby Star.

It was Baker’s first hearing and as she walked out the courthouse, her mother acted as a human shield and had her cover her face with a jacket.

“Why are you covering your face?” the mother of the student Baker allegedly took advantage of asked her. “You weren’t covering it when you were sending the photos and videos.”

“Neither was your boy,” Baker’s mother replied, according to WSCO-TV.

Cleveland County deputies allege the incidents took place a year and a half ago while Baker worked at the Turning Point Academy in Shelby. One of the incidents alleged occurred at the school, where Baker worked as a special-needs teacher. The other two incidents occurred over social media, where Baker allegedly sent inappropriate messages to the victim.

“I sent my child to school to get an education, not this,” the victim’s mother told WSCO-TV. “I think it’s disgusting, and I think she is disgusting.”

The mother said her son has learning disabilities and was allowed to go to Baker’s classroom during the day to decompress.

“If he was having a stressful day at school, he could go to her class,” she said.

It is unclear if Baker was fired or resigned. In a statement to the Star, school spokesman Greg Shull said, “We are thankful for the support of our local law enforcement agencies in Cleveland County and appreciate their diligence in ensuring the safety of our schools.”

Baker turned herself into investigators on Wednesday and was released on a $25,000 bond. Attorney information was not available Friday.

The investigation remains open.