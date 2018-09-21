Massachusetts Teacher on Leave After Allegedly Using His Child to Steal Prizes Out of Claw Game

A Massachusetts middle school teacher is being charged with criminal theft, trespassing and child endangerment after he allegedly used his toddler to steal toys out of a mall claw machine game, multiple outlets reported.

Anthony Helinski, 34, turned himself into police with his attorney on Wednesday, authorities told New England Cable News, after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Police had issued video of the Lawrence, Massachusetts, resident’s alleged crime on Monday, taken by a witness on Sept. 14, in an attempt to find and identify him.

In the clip, which was posted to the Salem New Hampshire Police Department’s Facebook page, Helinski can be seen taking items including a video game consul from a KeyMaster game at the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, New Hampshire and passing them to a young boy. A toddler girl then crawls out from the game, having handed the items to Helinski from inside.

Both children seen in the video are Helinski’s kids, NH1 News reported.

The Salem New Hampshire Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Helinski is out on bail, police say, with a court date scheduled for Oct. 29, WFXT-TV reported.

His employer, Andover Public Schools, have since placed him on administrative leave, PEOPLE confirmed.

“One of our teachers at the Doherty Middle School was involved in an incident in Salem, New Hampshire last week,” Nicole L. Kieser, a spokeswoman for the school, told PEOPLE in a statement. “Andover Public Schools is fully cooperating with authorities.”

Helinski’s attorney, Christopher Coughlin, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment but told The Eagle-Tribune that his client is embarrassed by his actions. “This allegation is not in line with his reputation and character,” Coughlin said.