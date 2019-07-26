Teacher Begged Father of 13-Year-Old Boy She Molested Not to Call Police, New Recording Reveals

Image zoom Brittany Zamora Tom Tingle/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC/USA Today Network/Sipa

Brittany Zamora is in an Arizona prison — and she’ll stay there for awhile after being sentenced for 20 years following a guilty plea for sexually abusing her 13-year-old student. During her sentencing, she apologized for her actions and asked the victim and his family for their forgiveness.

The 28-year-old was convicted of three felony charges: sexual conduct with a minor, molestation of a child and public sexual indecency.

In a newly-released recording made before her arrest, the former teacher tries to avoid prison by begging the victim’s father to settle the case without involving police.

“Can you explain to me, can we meet to talk about this? Something we can settle outside?” she asked the victim’s father on the call, released by police and first obtained by azfamily.com.

But the father was not receptive. “Oh yeah,” he replied sarcastically. “That’s what we can do, so I can give you a chance to do it some other kid.”

Later in the call, Zamora hands the phone to her husband, who tells the victim’s father that he believes that the two didn’t have sex. “You’ll learn the truth in a few short days,” the father says.

“Your wife decided to be a monster and prey on a child; she scarred my son mentally,” the father says. “Do you understand what a 13-year-old boy did having sex with a teacher? Do you get that at all? You’re asking me to forgive.”

The case began in 2018, when the stepmother of the boy noticed that he was acting suspiciously and wanting to shut his door at night. She installed a parental monitoring app called “Sentry” on his phone and subsequently began getting alerts about inappropriate texts. She confronted the boy, who said that he had sexual contact with Zamora.The stepmother called police.

In court documents first obtained by the Arizona Republic, authorities said Zamora calculatingly groomed the boy for sex through special attention, X-rated texts and naked photos of herself.

The Maricopa County Police released screenshots of texts sent between Zamora and the teen.

During one exchange, Zamora wrote, “I want you too baby so bad…I want you every day with no time limit.”

As the illegal relationship proceeded, Zamora had sex with the boy several times.

Police say Zamora played an educational video during one of her classes. While other students watched the video, Zamora and the victim sexually fondled each other in the back of the classroom.

On another day, the victim and a friend stayed after school. The two boys later told that police Zamora asked the victim’s friend to be a lookout while they had sex.

The parents of the 13-year-old boy have filed a lawsuit against the school district, as well as against Zamora’s husband.

Zamora will be on probation for the rest of her life. She must register as a sex offender after her 2038 release date. She will receive credit for the 478 days she has already spent in jail.

PEOPLE has been unable to reach Zamora’s husband.