A teacher at a private Catholic school in Indiana has admitted she had a "kill list" of staff and students, authorities said Thursday.

Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, a fifth-grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School, in East Chicago, Ind., was arrested Thursday by police following the admission, which came after a student reported the teacher to school staffers the previous day.

"On Wednesday, October 12, at approximately 12:45 p.m., the staff at St. Stanislaus School responded to a concerning report from a student regarding comments made by the student's teacher," St. Stanislaus School said in a statement, per ABC News.

"The teacher was removed from the classroom and escorted to the principal's office, where she remained under supervision and had no further contact with students. The teacher was interviewed to further identify the details of the incident."

During the interview, "the teacher named a specific student on her list, but did not provide the list," authorities said, per ABC. "The Principal then advised the teacher to leave and not return to school pending an investigation."

The East Chicago Police Department later said that they were not made aware of the incident until several hours later, and once they were, they informed the Criminal Investigation Division.

Carrasquillo-Torres was subsequently taken into custody by the East Chicago Police Department on Thursday.

One of the teacher's students, fifth-grader Portia Jones, told CBS that she reported Carrasquillo-Torres after "She said that she wanted to kill her middle school friends, her high school friends, and half of her family."

"Then she admitted that she had a 'kill list,'" Jones added.

Her father, Quiannis Jones, expressed his shock.

"She said that these kids get on her nerves so much that she wanted to kill them. Like, what type of person says that?" he told the outlet. "She ain't mental. She's a teacher. Come on now. You all did a background check — unless you all didn't."

Other parents of the school have also displayed their anger at how the private school handled the incident, per CBS.

St. Stanislaus School did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.