Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Traffic Girl to Morocco to Have Sex with Men

An eighth-grade school teacher in Texas is accused of attempting to traffic a child to Morocco for men to have sex with her, PEOPLE confirms.

Amber Michelle Parker was arrested for human trafficking on Wednesday. She is accused of trying to prostitute an underage relative to men overseas, the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The day before, the 37-year-old returned from Morocco, where authorities believe Parker was attempting to make arrangements with men who wanted to buy the girl.

While the alleged victim did not accompany Parker on her trip, Texas authorities allege Parker had been trying to take the girl to Morocco to meet the men. She allegedly advertised the girl as a virgin and posted semi-nude photos of her in lingerie online, local stations KXXV, KWTX and the Waco Tribune-Herald report.

“She was online talking to multiple guys in Morocco trying to get it set up where she could take her with her over there to them,” Freestone County Sheriff J. Shipley said, according to KWTX.

Parker is a reading teacher with the Mexia Independent School District. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Authorities say the alleged victim is now with her father, who came from out of state to pick her up while Parker was overseas. The arrest was part of a joint investigation conducted by the McLennan County and Freestone County Sheriff’s Offices, according to the statement.

“It’s a very low-down thing, it’s the worst of the worst when you prostitute your own relative, that’s as low as you get,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said, according to KWTX. “It’s sickening to think a woman would stoop that low.”

Parker remains behind bars in McLennan County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records. It is unclear whether she has an attorney or has entered a plea.