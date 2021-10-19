S.C. Elementary School Teacher Accused of Having Marijuana Edibles in Students' Prize Box

An elementary school teacher in South Carolina has been arrested after a student allegedly pulled two packs of marijuana edibles from an in-class "reward" box, authorities say.

According to a press release from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Victoria Farish Weiss surrendered to deputies last Friday after being charged with possession of a schedule 1 drug.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the press release, Sheriff Jay Koon alleges that a child in Weiss' class was allowed to grab a treat from a box of candy that Weiss used as a reward for students. The student allegedly chose a pack of "Stoney Patch Kids," which are marijuana edibles.

"Detectives confirmed during interviews that Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box," the statement alleges. "The student went back to the box and happened to grab another pack of edibles."

Police do not believe that any students ate the THC-laced candy. When authorities arrived at Weiss' home the following day, they allegedly found packs of edibles similar to the ones the student had selected.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to an incident report obtained by WIS-TV, Weiss, 27, was later "hysterical" when an assistant principal confronted her about the incident. She is no longer employed with the school district.

In his statement, Sheriff Koon emphasized that state law prohibits the possession of edibles.

"Marijuana edibles are cannabis-based food products. They come in many forms, but the items in this case were candy," Koon wrote. "They're often packaged in wrappers and bags with logos and colors that look similar to traditional candy brands. While they are available in other states and online, they're illegal in South Carolina. "