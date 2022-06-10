Julie Hoover, 38, has been charged with one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sex with a student

Teacher Accused of Sexting with Student, Trying to Sneak Him into Home While Husband Was at Work

A Florida teacher is facing a felony charge after police say that she exchanged explicit texts with a student.

Julie Hoover, 38, has been charged with one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sex with a student. The alleged victim was an 18-year-old senior at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, Fla., where Hoover was a teacher.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to an arrest report obtained by WCTV, the student's mother contacted authorities on June 2 after she allegedly found explicit messages between Hoover and her son. The mother told sheriff's deputies that Hoover was allegedly trying to arrange for the student to sneak into her home while her husband was at work.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Investigators allege that Hoover and the student exchanged messages in March and April 2022. The student had at least one class where Hoover was the teacher.

Hoover, a graduate of St. Leo University, had been a mathematics teacher at the school since 2018. In addition to her work as a teacher, she had worked as a finance director at the Boys & Girls Clubs, according to her LinkedIn job history.

PEOPLE confirms that Hoover has been released on $15,000 bond. She has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not immediately reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.