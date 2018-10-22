Teacher Accused of Drunken Sex with Her Students Allegedly Told Police, ‘I Can’t Remember Anything’

A Texas high school teacher accused of having sex with two students allegedly claimed she was drunk and doesn’t remember doing so, according to multiple reports.

Lynn Anne Burge, 32, was a teacher at Muenster High School in rural Texas, approximately 80 miles north of Forth Worth. According to Cooke County records obtained by PEOPLE, she was charged with two counts of improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony and one count of online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.

The case against her began on September 19, when the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services received an anonymous tip about the alleged sexual contact. A special investigator with the department contacted the Muenster Police Department.

According to an arrest warrant first obtained by the Gainesville Register, Burge allegedly had sexual intercourse with two of her high school students. One student is described as a 16-year-old male and the other is described as an adult.

During an interview at the Cooke County Child Advocacy Center, the 16-year-old student alleged he and Burge began messaging on Snapchat “in or about September or October 2017” and sent naked photos to each other on the app, according to the arrest warrant.

The teen also alleged that he and Burge drove around the rural back roads while drinking alcohol. He alleged they began to kiss before returning to her home, where they had sex.

The Register reports that the teen “fell asleep in Burge’s kid’s bedroom before she woke him up and asked him to get in bed with her,” according to the arrest report.

According to multiple outlets, police interviewed Burge on October 11. Burge allegedly admitted to sending “five or less” images of herself to the teen.

Burge allegedly acknowledged that she remembered driving on backroads with the student while she was intoxicated, according to the arrest report. She allegedly told police she remembered nothing about the night until she woke up the following morning with the teen in bed with her.

According to the arrest warrant, police asked Burge if she had sex with the student. “I don’t know,” she allegedly answered. “I hope not. I don’t know. I didn’t think I did because my clothes were on. Usually if that happens your clothes aren’t on. I don’t know, I don’t know, I can’t remember anything.”

In March of 2018, Burge allegedly had sexual contact with an 18-year-old adult student. Under Texas law, a teacher is forbidden to have sex with a student even if the student has reached the age of majority. The adult student allegedly corroborated that he had unprotected sex with Burge, according to the arrest report.

KXII-TV reports that Burge is married with two children. The school district’s website says that Burge taught Intro to Culinary Arts, Child Development and Principles of Human Services. She had taught for two years in the district.

Burge allegedly claimed she was highly intoxicated on both nights she is accused of having sexual intercourse with the students, the arrest warrant states.

Steven Self, the Superintendent of the Muenster School District, issued a statement saying that Burge has been terminated.

“Mrs. Burge is no longer employed by MISD, and the district is currently conducting an investigation into the alleged misconduct,” the statement reads. “The district considers safety to be its highest priority and is committed to ensuring the well-being of MISD students.”

Burge is out of jail on $125,000 bond, PEOPLE confirms. She has not yet entered a plea and court records do not indicate whether she has hired an attorney.