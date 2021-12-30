Taylour Young has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 9

Texas Mother Pleads for Public's Help After Disappearance of Son, 25: 'I Know Something Happened'

A Texas mother who hasn't heard from her 25-year-old son since Dec. 9 is desperate for answers.

"Everybody is concerned," Taylour Young's mother, Tiffany Robinson, told KPRC. "Everyone is looking for him and we just want him to come home safely."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Young was last seen in Houston near Capital One Bank on South Voss Road, PEOPLE confirms.

Robinson, using the Find My Phone app, located her son's phone in some bushes near the bank.

"I know something happened, and I just feel like he is in danger," Robinson told KTRK. "It's not like him to not call me, my sister, or anybody in our family."

Houston Police confirm that they continue to search for Young, who stands 5 feet 11 inches, and has short, black hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue Billionaire Boy's Club sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Young has a tattoo of the Tasmanian devil on the front of his right calf and a Fleur-de-lis tattoo with a snake on the back of his right calf.

Young was seen on surveillance footage from Dec. 9 driving a 2019 silver Honda Civic near Capital One Bank.

Robinson said she has no idea why her son would be in that area around lunchtime, and that her family is struggling to stay strong.

"I don't have the option to be weak, because my son doesn't know me to be weak," Robinson told KTRK. "I have my moments where I break down and cry. I have my moments when I don't want to get out of bed, but I can't. That's not how my child knows me."

Recently, rapper Cardi B shared the missing poster for Young on Instagram, bringing more attention to the case.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Young's mother thanked the artist on Instagram "for your willingness to share Taylour's story."

Robinson has created the hashtag #bringtaylourhome as part of her efforts to locate him.