Body Found in Alabama Belonged to Missing 5-Year-Old Taylor Rose Williams, as Mom Remains Jailed

Authorities in Florida have confirmed that human remains found weeks ago during the search for Taylor Rose Williams are, in fact, those of the missing five-year-old.

The tragic confirmation came Monday during an afternoon press conference held by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

DNA testing on the body revealed it was the little girl.

Search teams had uncovered the remains on Nov. 12 — six days after Taylor was reported missing by her mother — between Demopolis and Linden, Alabama.

Investigators have yet to disclose how they were led to the area where the girl’s body was found.

Almost immediately, Florida police identified the girl’s mother, Brianna Williams, 27, as a person of interest in the child’s disappearance.

Police allege Williams stopped working with investigators soon after she reported her daughter missing. She was arrested weeks ago on charges of child neglect and giving false information to investigators during the search for her daughter. She has not been charged in connection with Taylor’s death.

Just prior to her arrest, Williams was hospitalized after ingesting an unknown substance.

The mother, originally from Alabama, is a petty officer with the U.S. Navy, assigned to the Tactical Operations Center at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.

The child’s cause of death has not been released. It is also unknown when she died.

An AMBER alert for the girl has since been cancelled.

Williams remains in jail on $1.1 million bond. She will be arraigned in Dec. 4.

It was unclear if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.