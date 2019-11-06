AMBER Alert For Fla. Girl, 5, Who Vanished From Her Bedroom in Middle of Night

Image zoom Taylor Rose Williams Jacksonville Police

Florida police are searching for a five-year-old girl who was last seen at her home Tuesday evening.

Taylor Rose Williams, who was wearing purple and pink short-sleeved pajamas, was not in her Jacksonville bedroom early Wednesday morning and the back door of the home on Ivy Street was unlocked, WJXT reports.

Police issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday morning.

“It’s very urgent that we find her as quickly as possible,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief T.K. Waters said, reports WJXT. “We’ll work until we can’t work anymore.”

Waters said Taylor is considered to be in danger because of her age. Waters said investigators haven’t determined yet whether Taylor left the Brentwood area home on her own or if she was taken by somebody.

“We’re pulling out all the stops,” Waters said.

Police said there were no signs of foul play at the girl’s home, according to WJXT.

Waters said helicopters, police and fire department drones, mounted officers and all-terrain vehicles are helping in the search.

Williams is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 50 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information about the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.