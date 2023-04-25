Coroner Reveals Cause of Death for Fla. Boy, 2, Found in Alligator's Mouth

Police found Taylen Mosley in Lake Maggiore one day after his mother was discovered stabbed to death in her apartment

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 10:43 AM
Taylen Mosley
Taylen Mosley. Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department/Facebook

Police have released the cause of death of the Florida toddler who was found dead inside the jaws of an alligator earlier this month.

St. Petersburg police say Taylen Mosley, 2, died of drowning after his father, Thomas Mosley, allegedly killed the boy's mother and then took him to Lake Maggiore, where he allegedly threw or placed the boy into the water, WTTA reported Monday.

The toddler's death came just weeks after he celebrated his second birthday, leaving the family heartbroken.

"We've had to prepare funeral arrangements the last two days and it's so very, very difficult to bury one [person]. But then to turn around and bury two — a mother and a son — you can't even realize the pain," Theo Brickhouse-Sails, Taylen's great aunt, told PEOPLE recently.

Pashun Jeffery
Pashun Jeffrey. St. Petersburg Police Department

Police say Mosley, the father, stabbed the boy's mom, Pashun Jeffrey, more than 100 times in her apartment before taking the child to the lake, where Taylen was found by police a day later.

Records from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office show Mosley, 21, pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial for two first-degree murder charges.

Taylen Mosley
Taylen Mosley. St. Petersburg Police Department/Facebook

Fox 13 reported that Mosley was at Jeffrey's apartment in late March for his 21st birthday party. Family and friends left shortly after 5 pm and about three hours later, authorities say his phone was pinged at Lake Maggiore.

Mosley, who is now being held without bond, had checked himself into the local St. Anthony's hospital. He received surgery and treatment for wounds investigators say are consistent with slippage from the act of stabbing, according to the Fox 13 report.

Brickhouse-Sails, the boy's great aunt, told PEOPLE she spoke with Jeffrey three-to-four times a day and became worried when she hadn't heard from her niece. Brickhouse-Sails then went to Jeffrey's apartment, where she and a maintenance man found her niece's body and realized Taylen was missing.

"My heart wanted Taylen to be somewhere safe," Brickhouse-Sails said. "But my mind was afraid because I knew his mother had been killed."

The next day, authorities said they found Taylen's body in the mouth of an alligator.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The family has organized a GoFundMe to help cover costs resulting from Taylen and his mother Pashun's murder, including the funeral.

"He [Taylen] brought the greatest joy to her life and to our lives," the toddler's great aunt said. "And she brought great joy to our lives. She's been my baby since she was born. And I just want everybody to know that they were good kids and that they did not deserve this."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Taylen Mosley
Fla. Toddler Found Dead in Alligator's Jaws Had Just Turned 2, 'Brought the Greatest Joy': Family
Taylen Mosley
Before Fla. Boy Was Found in Alligator's Jaws, Police Allege Father Threw Him into Lake After Killing Child's Mom
Taylen Mosley
Fundraiser for Boy Found in Alligator's Mouth and His Slain Mom Surpasses Initial Goal, as Dad Is Jailed
March 31, 2023, St. Petersburg, Florida, USA: Members of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue's dive team search a retention pond behind buildings #9 and #10 at the Lincoln.Shores Apts., 11601 4th Street North, on Friday, March 31, 2023, where St. Petersburg Police detectives continue their investigation of a homicide and a missing two-year-old boy. At about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the body of a 20-year-old woman, Pashun Jeffery, was found dead in her apartment at Lincoln Shores. Her two-year-old son, Taylen Mosley, remains missing and is suspected to be in danger. (Credit Image: © Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire)
Missing 2-Year-Old Florida Boy Found Dead in Alligator's Mouth, Police Say
Taylen Mosley
Urgent Search Underway for Missing 2-Year-Old Boy After Mom Found Murdered in Florida Apartment
Alicia Rosa Confer
Ohio Man Charged with Murders of Pregnant 23-Year-Old Girlfriend and Her Unborn Child
Samantha Maldonado
As She Lay Dying, Woman Stabbed on Chicago Train Platform Names Ex-Boyfriend as Murder Suspect
A search is currently underway for Nadia Lee, 2, in Pasadena
Body of Missing Texas Toddler Nadia Lee Found Months After Her Mom Was Found Slain, Dad Faces Charges
Zevaya Flanagan
Texas Dad Allegedly Choked 2-Year-Old Daughter While on FaceTime with Girl's Mom
Nancy Howery
Fla. Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend During Argument, Burning Body in Attempt to Hide Evidence
Laau Jordan Lalusa, woman killed by boyfriend
Boyfriend of 'Kind' U.S. Soldier Found Dead in Burnt-Out Car Charged with Murder
stabbing victim Irene Torres and suspect Dwayne Herelle
MMA Fighter Allegedly Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend 17 Times, Stuffed Body in Storage Bin, Hid Her in Closet
https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/justyna.nieroda.754. Justyna Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook
N.J. Dad Calls Relatives to Say He Killed His Wife and 2 Children, Then He Turns the Gun on Himself
Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, Body of Missing Md. Woman Found Nearly Month After Disappearance
Ex-Boyfriend of Missing Md. Woman Found Dead in Park Charged with Murder
Tristyn Bailey, Aiden Fucci
Aiden Fucci Pleads Guilty to Murder for Stabbing 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 Times
Anggy Diaz https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-service-for-anggy-diaz?utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR2U6DjH7hFS1YldK6SqfrznOFVMkFr6U7-oXoIryFKgrpJUJcwS95jC1-s
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her